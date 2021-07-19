Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Illustration

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Here’s my second favorite skincare brand - Dr. Jart+ 🙌✨
Just note that this isn’t an ad. It’s just my passion project around the products I love 💜 It would be one of my big dreams to work with beauty brands so I’m taking the matters to my own hands 🙌 I’ll be creating the very job I want to be hired for ⭐️
The Cicapair line has the phrase ‘tiger grass’ so wanted to incorporate into the illustration. Plus, I’m using its color scheme of green + hot pink 🙌 Whatcha think? Does it look like a real ad? 😎