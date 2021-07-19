Lisa McCormick

Olympics 2020 Stickers

Olympics 2020 Stickers logo t shirt drawing mountains olympics 2020 lettering colorful merch sticker social media sign tennis soccer sports badge branding hand lettering tokyo olympics illustration
I'm a big fan of the olympics, so I made this illustration just for fun!

