Alex Hughes
Phuse

Product Icons

Alex Hughes
Phuse
Alex Hughes for Phuse
Hire Us
  • Save
Product Icons icons pixels app home business cloud mobile
Download color palette

A few icons I worked on with Jonathan to fit the clients different type of products (home, business, cloud & mobile). Still tweaking the business icon but for the most part, done.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2014
Phuse
Phuse
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Phuse

View profile
    • Like