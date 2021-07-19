Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Day 025- TV app

Day 025- TV app design logo dailyui userinterface ui ux uidesign
Day 25 of the #dailyuichallenge is to design a TV app for a smart TV. I designed a web app with a simple interface that carries all the necessary functions. Drop a like or a comment to show your support or to share your feedback.

Posted on Jul 19, 2021
