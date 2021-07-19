Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lisa Gorham Creative

Catoctin Breeze Vineyard 'Piquette' Lettering

Lisa Gorham Creative
Lisa Gorham Creative
Hire Me
  • Save
Catoctin Breeze Vineyard 'Piquette' Lettering wine label design wine label packaging design packaging wine piquette design graphic design typography lettering watercolor hand lettering illustration
Download color palette

With a name as unique and interesting as Piquette (much like the wine itself), the moniker became the focus of our design. Inspired by the wine's spunky character, the new watercolor label features lively hand-painted lettering in vivid hues drawn from the Piquette's brilliant color and notes of raspberry and black cherry. Full of spirit, the new Catoctin Breeze Vineyard packaging design is as delightful and energetic as the bubbly beverage itself.

Lisa Gorham Creative
Lisa Gorham Creative
Branding, Brand Identity & Graphic Design
Hire Me

More by Lisa Gorham Creative

View profile
    • Like