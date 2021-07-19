Julie Marting

Voice experiment on typography

Julie Marting
Julie Marting
  • Save
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble-Plus.mp4
  2. Dribbble-Plus_mockup.mp4

Bring tongue twisters to life by using your voice through "Twists tricks experience shifts", a webgl experience.
Read out loud the tongue twisters to make them move, and learn a bit about their history.
Project made with Zohra Mrad, and developed by Rémi Rucojevic and Alassane Coly-Arogundade

Julie Marting
Julie Marting
Interactive designer, Gobelins Paris

More by Julie Marting

View profile
    • Like