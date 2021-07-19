Matthew Marquise

Daily UI 073 :: Virtual Reality

figma dailyui073 gaming mobile xr ar vr virtual reality app minimal dailyui design clean ux ui
This mobile app design is centered around virtual reality gaming. It allows users to explore new games, and complete ones they've already started. The minimal black and white color theme is perfect to not distract users. Simplistic icons allow users to quickly navigate between the home, play, and menu screens of the app. 

