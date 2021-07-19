Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Brand Refresh | Kid's Dentistree

Brand Refresh | Kid's Dentistree before and after redesign refresh kids dentistry dental icon illustration logo branding design
The goal with this brand refresh was to make the logo more versatile, remove the monkey (obviously) and generally create a more appealing brand mark. Mandatories included using the same type family (Cooper) and salvaging the palm tree icon. Although just about anything would have made this update a success, I'm excited about the new style.

