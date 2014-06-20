AJ Bush

The LITTLE Bad Wolf

The LITTLE Bad Wolf character design
Working on a sketch for a children's book me and my Wife have been working on. It has been an on and off idea of ours for a while now.

Posted on Jun 20, 2014
