intour - Travel Web Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello everyone!
I created a landing page for an Indonesian tourism web design. This website is called 'intour', which stands for Indonesia Tour. This website was created to promote Indonesian tourism and provide tourism tour packages at affordable prices and attractive trips. I divided this landing page into several sections, namely: headers, history of Indonesia, popular tours, Popular Destinations, feedback, footers. The dominant colour choice is grey with black tones so that the website looks exclusive, strong, and sophisticated.
Tools: Adobe Illustrator CC 2019