intour - Travel Web Design

Hello everyone!

I created a landing page for an Indonesian tourism web design. This website is called 'intour', which stands for Indonesia Tour. This website was created to promote Indonesian tourism and provide tourism tour packages at affordable prices and attractive trips. I divided this landing page into several sections, namely: headers, history of Indonesia, popular tours, Popular Destinations, feedback, footers. The dominant colour choice is grey with black tones so that the website looks exclusive, strong, and sophisticated.

Tools: Adobe Illustrator CC 2019