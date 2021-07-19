Putri Syifa Darmawel

intour - Travel Web Design

Putri Syifa Darmawel
Putri Syifa Darmawel
  • Save
intour - Travel Web Design tourist tour indonesia destination tourism travel web landing page travel agency travel design website design webdesign website web ux uxdesign uidesign uiux ui ui design
Download color palette

Hello everyone!
I created a landing page for an Indonesian tourism web design. This website is called 'intour', which stands for Indonesia Tour. This website was created to promote Indonesian tourism and provide tourism tour packages at affordable prices and attractive trips. I divided this landing page into several sections, namely: headers, history of Indonesia, popular tours, Popular Destinations, feedback, footers. The dominant colour choice is grey with black tones so that the website looks exclusive, strong, and sophisticated.

Tools: Adobe Illustrator CC 2019

Putri Syifa Darmawel
Putri Syifa Darmawel

More by Putri Syifa Darmawel

View profile
    • Like