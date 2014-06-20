Niksa Batinic

Fur

Fur fur fur styles giraffe goat leopard lion numbers opossum photoshop sheep style text
This Fur Styles works fine with 3D rendered letters in this package. All characters are separated in layers with transparency. Font – Arial Bold. If you like some fur style look in your creation this is a great choice!

Include this characters: 0123456789 ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz ,.*”+$#&?!

and 15 Fur Style Effects.

Posted on Jun 20, 2014
