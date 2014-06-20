🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This Fur Styles works fine with 3D rendered letters in this package. All characters are separated in layers with transparency. Font – Arial Bold. If you like some fur style look in your creation this is a great choice!
Include this characters: 0123456789 ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz ,.*”+$#&?!
and 15 Fur Style Effects.
Download - http://goo.gl/rdCc0c