This Fur Styles works fine with 3D rendered letters in this package. All characters are separated in layers with transparency. Font – Arial Bold. If you like some fur style look in your creation this is a great choice!

Include this characters: 0123456789 ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz ,.*”+$#&?!

and 15 Fur Style Effects.

Download - http://goo.gl/rdCc0c