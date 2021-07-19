Self Love - 01

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Mixit Project, is a personal experiment, where I can navigate colors, shapes, textures and styles to make an Artwork out of it.
Ps: I already made almost 40 piece that means a shot or two each day.
So make sure to follow if you want to take this journey along with me,
- Feel free to use the palette in your next project.