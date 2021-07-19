Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Course Landing Page for Business Leadership Training Launch

Course Landing Page for Business Leadership Training Launch branding web design launch coaching consultants website landing page course
Very happy with how this came out although people only see it 3 times a year since it's only open for a limited time(7 days) :) The course is on leadership and building your team. We had a successful launch with 150+ students and without any testimonials from the course.

The second round is later this year.

Posted on Jul 19, 2021
