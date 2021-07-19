Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Character Icecream: Sonic

Character Icecream: Sonic halftone graphic illustration icecream nostalgia sonic graffiti raster illustration spot illustration
Fresh off the truck Sonic popsicle! Better eat it fast, it looks like its suffering...

Canadian, Toy Nerd, Designer and Character Artist.

