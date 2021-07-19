Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Do what you love

Do what you love procreate project brush pencil art tools art supplies designer creative productivity creativity drawing tools gif ipad illustration ipadpro old school vintage retro typography lettering
A small lettering & illustration experiment. I also created a simple animated version with Procreate. I would love to make a mural out of it one day 😊

If you're curious about my creative process and how I stay inspired check out my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kiki_nordstrom_art/

For more creative content, behind the scenes and cool rewards (printables, prints and stickers) you can also support me on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/kikinordstrom?fan_landing=true

