Split Personality

Posting two weeks in a row, that calls for a celebration! 🥳🎉🎈
With that said, this is not a new project. I actually made these illustrations last year, but technically speaking, this may be new to everyone else!
For this series of illustrations, I had to develop an illustration style and a character to use all across the website/brand. It was a fun project that allowed me to experiment with different illustration styles. They were going for a vintage look, which added an extra layer of difficulty thinking about hairstyle, clothing, etc.
