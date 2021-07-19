New brand identity for Camp Intro, a glamping brand working to create unique outdoor experiences for all. When the peeps over at Camp Intro reached out about a brand, I knew we needed to create an identity that felt rich and authentic that felt at home in the outdoors.

The wordmark was inspired by hand painted camp signs and vintage Americana visual culture. We used altered letterforms inspired by traditional gothic faces to create a wordmark that felt as far away from the other typical travel sites as possible.

The stamps and the dynamic system of type were created to give the brand a big personality and to help create an easily recognizable look and feel that could be used in a variety of applications across print and web. We used a handful of different typefaces to promote exploration and the opportunity for original text compositions in the future.

The brand has yet to launch, but I'm super proud of all the work that went into this one and I'm excited to see where it goes.

Let me know what you think (or just drop a like).