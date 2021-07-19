How helpless you feel when you need an expert advice but you fail to spot a right person? To counter this weakness, here comes a Personal Consultant App. Power-packed with features like:

• Search and browse top categories of expert

• Find your personal consultant

• See their profile details with reviews and ratings

• Fix an appointment

• Real-time messaging

• Video Calling

• Make payments online and more

The app is a personal secret manual for all your intangible problems- requiring expert advice.

How do you rate the design? Comment matter!

If you need more info about XpertChats or Personal Consultant app, you can mail us at info@codiant.com

Follow us on Behance Uplabs Instagram