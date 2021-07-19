🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
How helpless you feel when you need an expert advice but you fail to spot a right person? To counter this weakness, here comes a Personal Consultant App. Power-packed with features like:
• Search and browse top categories of expert
• Find your personal consultant
• See their profile details with reviews and ratings
• Fix an appointment
• Real-time messaging
• Video Calling
• Make payments online and more
The app is a personal secret manual for all your intangible problems- requiring expert advice.
If you need more info about XpertChats or Personal Consultant app, you can mail us at info@codiant.com
