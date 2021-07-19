Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Codiant Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Personal Consultant App

Codiant Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Codiant Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Hire Us
  • Save
Personal Consultant App branding design app ui personal consultant app app screens app ui mobile app consultant app
Download color palette

How helpless you feel when you need an expert advice but you fail to spot a right person? To counter this weakness, here comes a Personal Consultant App. Power-packed with features like:

• Search and browse top categories of expert
• Find your personal consultant
• See their profile details with reviews and ratings
• Fix an appointment
• Real-time messaging
• Video Calling
• Make payments online and more

The app is a personal secret manual for all your intangible problems- requiring expert advice.

How do you rate the design? Comment matter!

If you need more info about XpertChats or Personal Consultant app, you can mail us at info@codiant.com

Follow us on Behance Uplabs Instagram

Codiant Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Codiant Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Codiant Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

View profile
    • Like