Manon Leconte-Dauris

Pre-Complaint

Manon Leconte-Dauris
Manon Leconte-Dauris
  • Save
Pre-Complaint procreate desktop illustration training ux design ui
Download color palette

This project is fictitious and does not currently exist.
This work is about the accessibility of the current online pre-complaint site of the Ministry of the Interior.
Hope you like it :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2021
Manon Leconte-Dauris
Manon Leconte-Dauris

More by Manon Leconte-Dauris

View profile
    • Like