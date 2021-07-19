🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
|The Kame legacy|
Explore this visualization to know Goku's transformation stages & battle power levels in different sagas and the real-world timeline of the Dragonball series.
This is a visualization I made for my favourite anime hero Goku on May 9th which is celebrated as Goku day in Japan. All the titles of the saga and viz title are styled by me in Figma!