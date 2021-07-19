Stephan Zammit

Cute Animal Giraffe on Dingi Boat Animation - After Effects

Stephan Zammit
Stephan Zammit
  • Save
Cute Animal Giraffe on Dingi Boat Animation - After Effects design minimal trendy mograph riding minimal animal minimal character animal character character boat character animation aftereffects adobe motion graphics animation giraffe animal cute
Download color palette

Find out more: https://1.envato.market/Ry1mg7

Animation was made using the Animal Character Animation Explainer Toolkit for Adobe After Effects

The Animal Animation Explainer Toolkit is a revolutionary product. Design animal characters, pick animations & create explainer videos right inside After Effects.

Thousands of features, refined over more than a year of research. Animal Character design & animation will never be the same.

Stephan Zammit
Stephan Zammit

More by Stephan Zammit

View profile
    • Like