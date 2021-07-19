Imran Shojib

Eid Mubarak Bangla Typography

Eid Mubarak Bangla Typography illustration design concept graphic modern minimal gold style 3d text type bengali bangla eidalftir eidaladha typography
Every EID I try to do something like this which can make me feel happy. Hope you all like this one. Thank you!

