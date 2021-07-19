Alina Naeem | Brand Designer

Logo Design for Clothing Brand

Alina Naeem | Brand Designer
Alina Naeem | Brand Designer
  • Save
Logo Design for Clothing Brand visual identity brand identity outfits clothing apparel brand clothing line clothing company logo artist logo designer brandinglogo
Download color palette

Here are some logos for Amber Clothing Co., a passion project for a company that sells affordable and comfortable women wear.

Alina Naeem | Brand Designer
Alina Naeem | Brand Designer

More by Alina Naeem | Brand Designer

View profile
    • Like