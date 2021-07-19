Ivan Ruly

'Beer With Me' Beer House Logo

Ivan Ruly
Ivan Ruly
  • Save
'Beer With Me' Beer House Logo vector copywriting branding icon logo illustration design minimal flat covid beerhouse beer
Download color palette

A project for brand new beer house in town. The brief is simple, just to make sure its have the perfect copy and a glass of beer. So, there you have it. My condolences goes to this client because their business hit by corona second wave after its launch. This too shall pass brother. chin up!

Ivan Ruly
Ivan Ruly

More by Ivan Ruly

View profile
    • Like