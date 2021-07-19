Ivan Ruly

Bruleesaurus Logo - Brontosaurs + S Letter

Bruleesaurus Logo - Brontosaurs + S Letter help need business small dinosaurs illustration design vector flat minimal branding logo brontosaurs
A logo for small business called Brullesaurus. The owner want to put Brontosaurus as the main icon. So i made its neck as substitute for 'S' letter. Fun project.
