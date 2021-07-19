Picture yourself just leaving a hard time. Sometimes we rush on this kind of things but those are what eventually shape us. Hope you like this message and its illustration. PD: we are so glad to announce that we are in INPRNT and that if you like any of our posters, you can buy them there and help us grow. We wish you a great day!

link: https://www.inprnt.com/profile/leswusgraphics/