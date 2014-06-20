Jumpshot Genie Logo

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This is the initial logo design for the identity of Jumpshot Genie. Unfortunately, this design got scrapped by the client for the one that I rebounded off of.
Jumpshot Genie is an online training program that helps younger kids form their shot.
This proposed logo design intertwines a mascot with the competitive nature emulating that of an NBA team. The genie's hat references a basketball and ties the association to the knowledge of the service being offered.