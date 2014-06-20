Kyle Bebeau

Jumpshot Genie Logo

Kyle Bebeau
Kyle Bebeau
  • Save
Jumpshot Genie Logo basketball jumpshot genie logo design identity design mascot branding
Download color palette

This is the initial logo design for the identity of Jumpshot Genie. Unfortunately, this design got scrapped by the client for the one that I rebounded off of.

Jumpshot Genie is an online training program that helps younger kids form their shot.

This proposed logo design intertwines a mascot with the competitive nature emulating that of an NBA team. The genie's hat references a basketball and ties the association to the knowledge of the service being offered.

B0bc5c91a9ab9f8ec34a5d65cb6c9e6a
Rebound of
JumpShotGenie Brand Concept
By TIP
View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2014
Kyle Bebeau
Kyle Bebeau

More by Kyle Bebeau

View profile
    • Like