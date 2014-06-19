Alex Tass, logo designer

Vincross logo design

Vincross logo design ai letter mark monogram v wings bat design giant crossbow logo design logo crossbow leonardo da vinci robotics artificial intelligence technology computer science
Logo design for Vincross, a project focused on computer science, technology, artificial intelligence and robotics.

In the positive / negative space you can see a detail of Da Vinci's crossbow, a weapon which has it's shape design inspired from bats wings

.Check out my 2014 logo-folio http://goo.gl/8S2ipm
Visit my portfolio website http://alextass.com

