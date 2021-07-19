Anastasia Ivanets

Construction company website

Anastasia Ivanets
Anastasia Ivanets
  • Save
Construction company website e-commerce house houses concept webdesigner architecture construction landingpage website webdesign uiux
Download color palette

Hello everyone! 
Today I am going to share with you a website design I made for a construction company.
You can check out the full project on Behance
Feel free to give me some feedback.
Have a nice day!

Anastasia Ivanets
Anastasia Ivanets

More by Anastasia Ivanets

View profile
    • Like