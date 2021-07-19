Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jay Kadam

Hiking App

Jay Kadam
Jay Kadam
  • Save
Hiking App mockup graphic design ui interaction design vacation trekking hiking green design mountain travel hike monochrome ux minimal app
Download color palette

A hiking app that guides and provides you with all the necessary information required about a certain hiking destination like the trail length, the time required to complete the trail, the weather forecast, what people say about it, etc.
I've sorted the trails and travel destinations separately in different cards with different sizes.

Jay Kadam
Jay Kadam

More by Jay Kadam

View profile
    • Like