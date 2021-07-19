Reijo Palmiste

Undercover

Undercover 3d illustration 3d artwork glasses sunglasses summer diorama isometric illustration isometric blender blender3d 3d illustration
Let's kick off a summer-themed series, shall we? What's the first thing you need when stepping out into this god forsaken wave of heat that the Nordic countries are experiencing? Sunglasses. Well, actually its UV spray but we'll save that for a later day.

Anyway, drop a like or follow if ya dig it and have a great day, folks!
All heart,
Reijo

Hey! I'm a product designer and illustrator! ❤️️✌️
