Tracie

Daily UI Challenge 054 - Confirmation reservation

Tracie
Tracie
  • Save
Daily UI Challenge 054 - Confirmation reservation dailyuichallenge daily ui dailyui ui ui design uidesign design
Download color palette

Day 54 of 100 days of UI challenge. The prompt was confirmation reservation. I am totally hoping this is something I will be confirming next year. And I realise the colours are bright, I was using the colour scheme from Garbage's recent album.
#dailyui #dailyuichallenge

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2021
Tracie
Tracie

More by Tracie

View profile
    • Like