Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Julia Pratt

Banner Designs

Julia Pratt
Julia Pratt
  • Save
Banner Designs vector design branding flat cartoon illustration
Download color palette

3 Banner designs for an event showcasing the Optiply stock management app. It was required that I depict someone with too little stock, too much stock and just the right amount of stock. A total Goldilocks situation!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2021
Julia Pratt
Julia Pratt

More by Julia Pratt

View profile
    • Like