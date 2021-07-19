Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Frank Spin

themes.dev - Version 2

Frank Spin
Frank Spin
  • Save
themes.dev - Version 2 landing tailwindcss website tailwind
Download color palette

Design exploration for themes.dev version 2. Switching from dark to light themed site. Working on replacing image previews with live code previews.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2021
Frank Spin
Frank Spin

More by Frank Spin

View profile
    • Like