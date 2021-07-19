Anu

SSO Wireframes

SSO Wireframes wirefame task flow user flow ux ui
This shot is from a mini project in which I defined the userflow, information architecture and wireframes of all the possible cases that can arise during sign in or log in.

Posted on Jul 19, 2021
