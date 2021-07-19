Casign

Alpen Juwel

Alpen Juwel jewellery minimal icon gemstone gem stone diamond luxurious jewelry logo design
  1. alpendribb-01.png
  2. alpendribb-02.png
  3. alpendribb-04.png
  4. alpendribb-03.png

Alpen Juwel Concept

BRIEF:
Austrian stone seekers, we find and cut (self-find) stones from the Austrian Alps and create high-class gems.

