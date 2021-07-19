Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nick Pyl

Polar promo

Nick Pyl
Nick Pyl
  • Save
Polar promo promo gradient uiux typography landing minimal
Download color palette

Hello Guys

Here is shot from my last project, Polar promo site.
Hope you liked it.
Leave feedback and comment.
Don't forget to press "L" <3
Thanks!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2021
Nick Pyl
Nick Pyl

More by Nick Pyl

View profile
    • Like