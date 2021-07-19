Jessica Kantak Bailey

Poo~Pourri No.2 Brew Pack

Poo~Pourri No.2 Brew Pack dieline packaging design packaging product design design branding illustration graphic design
MY ROLE: Concepting, Creative Direction, Project Management
DESIGNER: Ashaun Eppes
COPYWRITING: Paige Dwelle
CREATIVE OVERSIGHT: Nicole Story
BRAND OVERSIGHT: Lindsey Bellanti

PROJECT DETAILS:
Poo~Pourri, the Before-You-Go Toilet Spray, was in need of a new gift set for their 2019 product calendar. The concept was intended to be more focused towards a male demographic, while still being applicable towards all interested buyers.

