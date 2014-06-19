𝕮𝖊́𝖘𝖆𝖗 𝕱𝖊𝖗𝖓𝖆𝖓𝖉𝖔

ERROR SCREEN

𝕮𝖊́𝖘𝖆𝖗 𝕱𝖊𝖗𝖓𝖆𝖓𝖉𝖔
𝕮𝖊́𝖘𝖆𝖗 𝕱𝖊𝖗𝖓𝖆𝖓𝖉𝖔
  • Save
ERROR SCREEN computer screen failure blue screen of death old computer vintage technology
Download color palette

An old computer showing error message

What I want to make the people feel with this illustration is stress, that´s why I choose and old computer, I remember my first computer and it was very, very stressing

What do you think?

𝕮𝖊́𝖘𝖆𝖗 𝕱𝖊𝖗𝖓𝖆𝖓𝖉𝖔
𝕮𝖊́𝖘𝖆𝖗 𝕱𝖊𝖗𝖓𝖆𝖓𝖉𝖔

More by 𝕮𝖊́𝖘𝖆𝖗 𝕱𝖊𝖗𝖓𝖆𝖓𝖉𝖔

View profile
    • Like