Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
mahrukh_hassan

ALTONA

mahrukh_hassan
mahrukh_hassan
Hire Me
  • Save
ALTONA cosmetics brand logos illustration brand design logodesign luxury logo logo design cosme branding logo graphic design
ALTONA cosmetics brand logos illustration brand design logodesign luxury logo logo design cosme branding logo graphic design
ALTONA cosmetics brand logos illustration brand design logodesign luxury logo logo design cosme branding logo graphic design
Download color palette
  1. portfolio-01.jpg
  2. logo-04.jpg
  3. logo-02.jpg

ALTONA is a BEAUTY COSMETIC BRAND , i made this logo in 2019.

what do you think about this design ? i would love to hear your feedback or any positive criticism

#logoanimations #logoanimator #logoanimation #logoideas_ #logovideo #animatelogo #animatedlogos #animatedlogo #animatedlove #animate #animation #animatedloops #logodesignersclub #logocreation #logowork #logotypeclub #logolearn #logoshift #logoxpose #logoanimation #logocreative #logoathletic #logodesignservices #logoconcept #logoinspire #logocreation #logodesignprocess #logotasarim #logobook #logowork #logologo #logodesignersclub #logoshift #logotypeclub #logobranding

mahrukh_hassan
mahrukh_hassan
LESS IS MORE , minimalist LOGO designer
Hire Me

More by mahrukh_hassan

View profile
    • Like