Prince Fielder - Illustration

Prince Fielder - Illustration brewer milwaukee wisconsin wisconsin illustration vector illustrator mlb illustration mlb prince fielder baseball brewers milwaukee brewers milwaukee
Illustration of former Milwaukee Brewer, Prince Fielder. One of my favorite players.

