Shortstack Housing Branding + Splash Page

I'm developing the visual brand for a wonderful new partnership here in Portland who is building affordable housing for working families in the metro area. Soft corners and slight offsets are some of the key components of the identity.

This is a screenshot of the splash site that is live and in the near future we'll have the full site up and running. ShortstackHousing.com

