Shortstack Housing Branding + Splash Page

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I'm developing the visual brand for a wonderful new partnership here in Portland who is building affordable housing for working families in the metro area. Soft corners and slight offsets are some of the key components of the identity.
This is a screenshot of the splash site that is live and in the near future we'll have the full site up and running. ShortstackHousing.com