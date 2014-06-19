Hello Dribbble!

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
So for the past week I've been stressing out about making the "perfect" dribbble debut because you only get one, but I think the only way to truly communicate my excitement to be in this community is to show you just a glimpse of what I was doodling trying to find the best lettering to post. But I think seeing all of it raw instead of a polished finished piece expresses myself more <3