Mario Leo Fasolo

Hello Dribbble!

Mario Leo Fasolo
Mario Leo Fasolo
  • Save
Hello Dribbble! debut lettering black and white grayscale typography
Download color palette

So for the past week I've been stressing out about making the "perfect" dribbble debut because you only get one, but I think the only way to truly communicate my excitement to be in this community is to show you just a glimpse of what I was doodling trying to find the best lettering to post. But I think seeing all of it raw instead of a polished finished piece expresses myself more <3

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2014
Mario Leo Fasolo
Mario Leo Fasolo

More by Mario Leo Fasolo

View profile
    • Like