Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Bom

Elogistisc - Footer Concept

Bom
Bom
Hire Me
  • Save
Elogistisc - Footer Concept concept landingpage colorful layout visual footer logistics ui design illustration ui
Download color palette

Hey guys!

I'm excited to share with you an idea of footer I've made for our client - a logistics startup.

Press ❤️ if you like our design and share your feedback!

Bom
Bom
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Bom

View profile
    • Like