Cute Artist Pig

Cute Artist Pig design illustration adorable
Cute Artist Pig that I made in 2020 as a part of an exercise of a course called “Diseño de Personajes Estilo Kawaii” in Domestika. The exercise consisted of adding a profession to the cute pig made before, hope you like it! :D

Posted on Jul 18, 2021
