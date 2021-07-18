Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Svetlana Podolianko

UI UX for a Real Estate marketplace (Hallo Mo)

Hello there! 😎
This platform for finding and buying Real Estate around the world.

The task was to develop a design for a real estate marketplace from scratch that would compete with market leaders such as Zillow, Trulia, Compass.

I have identified all the weaknesses of the competition and implemented the best user experience into our platform to help clients stay here for a long time and use this tool for real estate search all the time.

Say hello: podolyanko.s@gmail.com
Telegram: @p_ssv

