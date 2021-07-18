UI UX for a Real Estate marketplace (Hallo Mo)

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello there! 😎
This platform for finding and buying Real Estate around the world.
The task was to develop a design for a real estate marketplace from scratch that would compete with market leaders such as Zillow, Trulia, Compass.
I have identified all the weaknesses of the competition and implemented the best user experience into our platform to help clients stay here for a long time and use this tool for real estate search all the time.
😇 Don't forget to give feedback, please.
Do you like it? Press 🖤
———
Do you have a project idea?
🔥 I will do a quick analysis and give you my recommendations.
———
👋 Feel free to contact me.
Say hello: podolyanko.s@gmail.com
Telegram: @p_ssv