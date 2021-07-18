nn Studio

it's all good

Logo made for the #174 Logo Battle on r/logodesign.
The brief:
We are a new all natural healthy snack company. We pride ourselves in our simple natural ingredients. We want a people to know a snack can be healthy and still taste good. Our logo should be simple and clean like our snacks. Some words that we associate with ourselves are honest, positive, organic, natural, clean.

