it's all good

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Logo made for the #174 Logo Battle on r/logodesign.
-
The brief:
We are a new all natural healthy snack company. We pride ourselves in our simple natural ingredients. We want a people to know a snack can be healthy and still taste good. Our logo should be simple and clean like our snacks. Some words that we associate with ourselves are honest, positive, organic, natural, clean.