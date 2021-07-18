Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Celtson Toote

Big Burrito App

Celtson Toote
Celtson Toote
  • Save
Big Burrito App app design problem solving ux design ui design prototype mobile design design
Download color palette

An Adobe XD Challenge to create an easy to use restaurant app.
View Video Prototype here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/123725621/Mexican-Food-App

Celtson Toote
Celtson Toote

More by Celtson Toote

View profile
    • Like