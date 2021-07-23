Taras Migulko

Bank app screens

Taras Migulko
Taras Migulko
Hire Me
  • Save
Bank app screens mastercard visa user inteface app ios app design screens android app design application design android application design mobile app design app design transaction card design mobile app card bank mobile design ux ui
Download color palette

Happy Friday!

I am a big fan of bank apps. Now I want to represent a very uncommon idea that I used for one of my clients, but due to NDA, I can show it to you in a different concept. Look at this graphic line. It’s a piece of art.
Do you remember that old-fashion Banking Apps which look terrible and super simple?
Hah, me too. The worstest, that some of the European banks still have it, and people are suffering from “hello for 90’s design solutions.”
I am here to change this. I want to break that paradigm and show you the beauty of financial apps as it is. Please enjoy and share with me your pains about your bank apps.
Thanks for your comments and likes. I appreciate each of you.

Design — Figma
Illustrations — Illustrator
Animation — AE

************
💌 I am open to new projects! hey@migulko.cz
************

Instagram | Linkedin | AE+Sketch templates

Overview.png
90 KB
Download
Home.png
100 KB
Download
Taras Migulko
Taras Migulko
💌 hey@migulko•cz
Hire Me

More by Taras Migulko

View profile
    • Like