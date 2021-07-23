Bank app screens

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Happy Friday!
I am a big fan of bank apps. Now I want to represent a very uncommon idea that I used for one of my clients, but due to NDA, I can show it to you in a different concept. Look at this graphic line. It’s a piece of art.
Do you remember that old-fashion Banking Apps which look terrible and super simple?
Hah, me too. The worstest, that some of the European banks still have it, and people are suffering from “hello for 90’s design solutions.”
I am here to change this. I want to break that paradigm and show you the beauty of financial apps as it is. Please enjoy and share with me your pains about your bank apps.
Thanks for your comments and likes. I appreciate each of you.
Design — Figma
Illustrations — Illustrator
Animation — AE
