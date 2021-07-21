Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Taras Migulko

Skyfly mobile app design

Taras Migulko
Taras Migulko
ui design app ux design userexpeince app mobile app screens application design app design mobile app design android app design ios app android app mobile app mobile app design android ios mobile design ux ui
Hey all,
When was the last time you flew somewhere? It’s that simple - bought a ticket and packed up a backpack and flew? Without all these vaccines and Covid-19 tests?
For me, it was like it was in another life. I really miss these times. In a fit of nostalgia, I created the perfect ticket app interface for me. The idea is to show a stop attraction and ignite a spark in the user “I want to go there” and surrender to buy tickets out of emotion. Not sure about the country? It doesn’t matter - look what is there. It’s all in one place. Hunting for quality emotions is the best way to live this life.

Taras Migulko
Taras Migulko
💌 hey@migulko•cz
