Skyfly mobile app design

Hey all,
When was the last time you flew somewhere? It’s that simple - bought a ticket and packed up a backpack and flew? Without all these vaccines and Covid-19 tests?
For me, it was like it was in another life. I really miss these times. In a fit of nostalgia, I created the perfect ticket app interface for me. The idea is to show a stop attraction and ignite a spark in the user “I want to go there” and surrender to buy tickets out of emotion. Not sure about the country? It doesn’t matter - look what is there. It’s all in one place. Hunting for quality emotions is the best way to live this life.
Design — Figma
